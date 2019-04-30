Warriors squad this week

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa is expected to name his provisional squad for the Cosafa tournament this week.

The regional tournament will be held from May 25 to June 8 in Durban.

Mhofu will use largely the same team for the Afcon finals to be held in Egypt 13 days later.

The Cosafa draw is scheduled for tomorrow.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare said they will name the squad this week.

“We are going to name the squad this week.

“Right now we are still writing letters to the clubs, if that is done we will then announce the squad,” he said.

The Cosafa tournament is expected to be a boost for the Warriors as they prepare for the Egypt showdown.

At Afcon, Zimbabwe are in Group A with Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

They play the opening with the hosts June 21.

Mpandare said they are happy with the current form of a number of players.

“The players have been doing well for their respective clubs and it’s a good thing as we prepare for our games,” he said.

He added:

“I have been monitoring all the players and I keep in touch with them so that I get every update on what is happening.

“I am worried on some who are not getting enough game time because it is important that they get time on the field so that they can maintain their form.

“We also have some injury scares but I hope that they will be okay before the tournaments resume.” H-Metro