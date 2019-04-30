Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

No trial date for Ginimbi

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The State yesterday failed to provide businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadungure with a trial date almost six months after his arrest.

Controversial businessman and socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure was arrested as he left the Harare Magistrates' Courts on allegations of tax evasion amounting to $22 million. (Picture by NewsDay)
Controversial businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure was arrested in November 2018 as he left the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on allegations of tax evasion amounting to $22 million. (Picture by NewsDay)

Prosecuting, Sabastian Mutizirwa applied for a postponement to give the police ample time to complete investigations.

Presiding magistrate Barbra Mateko granted the application and deferred the matter to June 14.

Ginimbi is facing tax evasion charges of over $3 million in which it is alleged that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made sales amounting to $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940.

Kadungure is also being accused of evading tax, with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949. H-Metro

