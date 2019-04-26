Man stabbed with broken beer bottle for claiming to have slept with his friend’s girlfriend

By Danisa Masuku

A man from Beitbridge is battling for his life at the local district hospital after he was stabbed with a broken beer bottle for claiming to have slept with his friend’s girlfriend.

The incident happened last week on Saturday at around 11pm.

A source said the issue arose at the height of a beer binge.

“Silas Sigauke (38) and his friend who is fairly new in this area were drinking beer when an argument ensued when the friend declared that he slept with Sigauke’s girlfriend,” the source said.

As a result tempers flared and the argument turned into a fist fight.

During the heat of the fight, Sigauke’s friend allegedly smashed a beer bottle and used the jagged ends to stab him on the head and the left ear which was left hanging.

He was rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital.

“Some of his neighbours rushed him to hospital and he’s receiving treatment there. But his attacker is on the run,” said the source.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the issue.

“We are investigating a case of a man who was stabbed by an unidentified man while they were drinking beer. We urge individuals to settle their differences in an amicable manner and not to resort to violence because violence may lead to loss of life or permanent injuries.” B Metro