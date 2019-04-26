ZIFA rubbishes $260 000 CAF payment claims

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has dismissed speculation on social media that it has received $260 000 from Confederation of African Football (CAF)

ZIFA communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela in an interview with Zim Morning Sports dismissed the speculation saying that he has not yet received the information.

“I have not been briefed about such payments,” said Gwesela.

According to speculative reports, ZIFA received the money as part of CAF payments to all countries that qualified and the payments are from premiums to be received by these countries after the end of the tournament.

“CAF is making payments to all the countries that qualified for the tournament. The payments, however, are from the premiums to be received by each country at the end of the tournament,” one of the website claimed.

The warriors have booked their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set to be played in Egypt with the victory over Congo last month.

Some Warriors fans have called for ZIFA to adequately prepare for the biggest football tournament in Africa.

“We call upon those guys at number 53 Livingstone to fund raise enough funds for this tournament because this time we are eyeing to progress to the next level, we need friendly matches with countries who are ranked better than us,” said one Tafadzwa Chakadza.

The Warriors are in group A where they are set to play the opener against the host Egypt , DR Congo and close the group stages against Uganda.

This will be the third time the Warriors appearing at Afcon and they have never passed the group stages in all their campaigns. ZimMorningPost