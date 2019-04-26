Cheating man kills wife, shares bed with corpse

By Leonard Ncube

A cheating Victoria Falls man allegedly fatally punched and kicked his wife before sharing the bed with her lifeless body at night not knowing she was long dead.

Japhet Mapfumo (41) of House Number 2525 Chinotimba suburb accused his wife Annahstacia Tshuma (44) of gossiping about him with neighbours.

This was after Mapfumo overheard Tshuma telling a neighbour, Caroline Masuku, about his infidelity.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed Mapfumo’s arrest for allegedly punching and kicking Tshuma and causing her death on Monday night.

“On 22 April at around 11pm, the now deceased Annahstacia Tshuma visited a neighbour Ms Caroline Masuku and told her that her husband Japhet Mapfumo was cheating on her.

“As she was narrating her story, the accused Mapfumo who appeared sober arrived and overheard her talking about him,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Mapfumo accused his wife of gossiping about him and suddenly punched her twice on the back of the head, police were told.

“He punched her twice on the back of her head. The now deceased staggered and fell head-long on concrete on the door step.

She staggered up and Mapfumo punched her again on the back of the head. He kicked her with booted feet on the abdomen and she fell down,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Tshuma screamed once before losing consciousness.

Seeing that Tshuma had fainted, Ms Masuku, who witnessed the attack, woke up her father Mr Dabison Masuku who restrained Mapfumo.

Masuku told Mapfumo to take his wife home.

Mapfumo allegedly carried an unconscious Tshuma to their matrimonial home where he placed her on the bed.

The woman lay motionless until Tuesday morning.

Mapfumo slept on the same bed, the Chronicle was told.

On Tuesday morning, Mapfumo allegedly alerted Mr Masuku that his wife was still unconscious.

A report was made to the police leading to Mapfumo’s arrest. Tshuma’s body was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

He is expected to appear in court charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp Makonese urged members of the public to desist from using violence to solve problems.

“We’re worried because we’re losing many lives through cases of domestic violence hence we would want to urge members of the public to live peacefully in love than to resort to violence.

If couples feel they can’t solve a problem, they should rather seek advice and help from third parties like church elders or relatives because it’s a constitutional mandate to protect lives,” she said. B-Metro