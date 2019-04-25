Tamy Moyo to drop new single

Fast-rising songbird, Tamy Moyo, is not slowing down as she will be releasing a new single tomorrow.

Titled Kwandinobva, the Afro/RnB single is off her forthcoming album which is due for release sometime this year.

Tamy, who was featured on the Coke Studio Africa show recently, seems to be having a good year so far as she was also nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards in the Best Female Artiste category. She, however, lost out to another fast-rising musician – Janet Manyowa.

Commenting on the forthcoming track, Tamy said it was meant to encourage people to draw strength and inspiration from the battles and hardships they face.

“Kwandinobva is celebrating where I am from – Zimbabwe. It’s about the home I grew up in. The track encourages people to look at their backgrounds and draw strength and inspiration from the battles and hardships they face on a daily basis,” Tamy said.

“Kwandinobva also teaches us to embrace our skin and diverse stories. Our people are resilient and hardworking and often times, we don’t take time to appreciate how far we’ve come as a people.”

She said the track was close to her heart as it speaks about her life.

“I’m both Shona (my mum) and Ndebele (my dad) and I take so much pride in that. My family has been incredibly supportive of my dream and talent because despite not having much, they have sacrificed and given their all for me to be where I am.”

Other than celebrating being Zimbabwean, Tamy said the song, whose video was produced by Andy Cutta, also celebrates the beauty and diversity of being African, something that was relayed well in the song’s music video.

For the song’s visuals, Tamy worked with stylists from BLVK Consultants.

“They managed to piece together some diverse outfits that represent our African heritage. This was my fifth project with Andy Cutta and I hope it impacts more than our last projects.”

She said Kwandinobva was produced by one of the country’s finest music producers, DJ Tamuka, who is the man behind most of Jah Prayzah and ExQ’s hits.

“I’ve been working with DJ Tamuka for a while and we’ve given our best in this project. I’m really excited and looking forward to the release as I’m confident people are going to love the song,” she said.

Tamy is certainly an artiste people should look out for this year as she has something good going on. Most, if not all the songs she has worked on have become hits, something which is quite rare especially considering that her Afro-RnB genre is unique.

Her songs such as Beautiful, Ndozvandiri, Ndibereke, Lay It Down and most recently Tekere have been well received with artistes like Vimbai Zimuto and Ammara Brown acknowledging her talent and potential. The Chronicle