Dynamos slayer speaks

By Snodia Mikiri

Herentals midfielder Juan Mutudza scored the goal that sank Dynamos deeper into trouble.

Dynamos conceded with four minutes of regulation time remaining.

The struggling Glamour Boys created a number of chances but failed to bury them.

Herentals capitalised when DeMbare failed to clear their lines after a Munyaradzi Diya save.

It was Dynamos’ third league defeat.

Mutudza said he is happy after scoring against a big team like Dynamos.

“I am very happy, I scored against one of the big clubs in the top-flight league. The game was good. We played as a team.

“We did everything in one accord, we defended and attacked as a team.

“Scoring was an added bonus for me. It has motivated me and it has also instilled confidence in me,” said Mutudza.

It was Herentals first win in the 2019 campaign, which took their tally to five points.

Mutudza said they were working very hard at training to improve and perform better.

“Last time I felt like I did not deliver. And I knew I had to improve today. I had to repay my coach’s belief in me.

“The best is still yet to come. My main goal is to keep improving as each game comes,” he added.

“We have been working tirelessly for this and I am glad it came when it matters the most against an equally good opponent.

“We needed this win so much. It was crucial for us. We need the maximum points to instill confidence in us,” he said.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutikuwekuziva said the win is a confidence booster for his boys.

“In terms of confidence building this has boosted my guys. Taking three points against Dynamos; I am pleased,” he said.

After the final whistle, DeMbare fans saluted their opponents and Mutiwekuziva was happy for that.

“When the opponents turn to support you; you feel happy and it’s a good foundation for the team,” he said. H-Metro