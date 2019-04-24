Cyclist faces culpable homicide

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A cyclist was yesterday hauled to court facing culpable homicide charges after he ran over a pedestrian causing his death.

Sydney Matope, 23, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboa.

Prosecuting, Isheanesu Mhiti told the court that sometime in May 2017, Matope was riding his bike along Harare-Makumbe road towards Makumbe and on approaching the 34km peg, he hit Bothwell Kamuzinga who was crossing the road.

Kamuzinga was crossing from left to right when he was hit causing him to sustain head injuries while Matope sustained a swollen forehead.

Kamuzinga was treated at Makumbe Clinic but was referred to Makumbe Hospital but died on the way.

Mhiti told the court that Matope was negligent because he failed to keep a proper lookout of the road ahead of him, failed to act reasonably when the accident seemed imminent, travelled as excessive speeds and failed to ring the bell.

Magistrate Ramaboa remanded the matter to Friday for sentencing. H-Metro