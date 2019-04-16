Chisora reveals secret

Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxer, Derek Chisora, has revealed how manager David Haye gave a simple assessment of his rematch defeat to Dillian Whyte ahead of a must-win fight against Senad Gashi.

Chisora endured a frustrating loss to heavyweight rival Whyte in December, suffering a dramatic knockout in the 11th round after opening a lead on the scorecards, and he returns against Gashi at the same venue of The O2 on Saturday night.

New coach, David Coldwell, was drafted in to oversee the latest training camp for Chisora, who was urged to maintain his new-found dedication to the sport in a post-fight chat with Haye.

Chisora told Sky Sports: “Oh yeah, we just sat down and he said, ‘We just have to repeat, and just train more and listen to instructions,’ and that was it.

“It’s always good to have someone who has been there and done it. You always take every bit of good advice on board. If you don’t, that means you’re very stupid.”

With Coldwell now devising the tactics, Chisora admits he will employ more discipline against Gashi, and is relishing his work with a trainer that guided Tony Bellew to a world title.

“I’m just excited to push on, and fight this guy,” said Chisora.

“We’re not just going to trade, we’re going to be very smart and clever.

“I’m going to do what Dave Coldwell tells me, and what speed I should be boxing at, and how to defend and stuff like that. It’s going well right now.

“There’s more excitement. Drilling certain things into me, which is good.”

Asked what to expect, Chisora added: “It’s going to be power, explosive speed, all the same thing.”

