Man fatally stabbed in night club

By Geraldine Zaranyika

Two Harare men appeared in court last Friday for allegedly stabbing another man to death in a bar.

Trymore White (25) and Roy Kufahakurotyi (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba facing murder charges.

They were remanded in custody to April 30 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that on April 10, at 3am, White and Kufahakurotyi were drinking beer at K2 Night Club at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre, while in the company of two ladies, Hilda Fourth (18) and Nyaradzai Resoro (28).

The now deceased Thabiso Chatata was also in the same night club drinking beer.

Chatata approached Resoro soliciting for sexual favours whereupon White and Kufahakurotyi confronted him.

Kufahakurotyi, who was armed with a pool stick, assaulted Chatata twice and the doorman, Tinashe Chabvuta, intervened.

He wrestled with Kufahakurotyi over the stick and during that commotion, White withdrew a knife and charged towards Chatata.

He stabbed him three times, once on the back, on the thigh and on the left arm.

Chatata fell, while White and Kufahakurotyi escaped.

A report was made at Kuwadzana Police Station and thee police summoned a City of Harare ambulance, but Chatata died at the scene before being ferried to hospital.

Police detectives attended the scene and instituted investigations, leading to the arrest of White and Kufahakurotyi at Copacabana Bus Terminus while they were looking for transport to flee to Mazowe.

The murder weapon was subsequently recovered through White and Kufahakurotyi’s indications in a maize field in Kuwadzana 2, Harare. The Herald