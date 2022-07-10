Derek Chisora beats Kubrat Pulev in thrilling heavyweight rematch

Derek Chisora narrowly outpointed Kubrat Pulev in a thrilling heavyweight rematch to pick up his first win in almost three years.

Pulev, who beat Chisora when the pair fought six years ago in Hamburg, was looking to land his jab at range as the fight got underway. Chisora was avoiding the Bulgarian’s power punches and working his way into the clinch to make the fight physical.

Chisora relentlessly attacked Pulev’s body in the early rounds with ‘The Cobra’ being warned for shots to the back of the head. Pulev, who refused to sit off of his stool in between rounds, was landing some good punches in the fourth round but Chisora absorbed them well.

The Bulgarian had his rival pressed against the ropes at the end of the fifth but again Chisora’s ironclad-like chin held up.

Pulev was put on the retreat after Chisora landed a big overhand in the seventh round, with the Brit’s forearm connecting cleanly on Pulev’s chin. The London crowd roared in support for Chisora as he pushed the action.

Both men had each other hurt at the end of the eighth stanza with the high output continuing into the ninth.

Pulev landed a shot after the bell sounded to end the 10th with Chisora visibly unhappily, landing one of his own as the referee warned them at the start of the 11th. The heavyweight rivals went back and forth in the final round and both had their moments, but the judges saw it 112-116, 116-112 and 116-114 in favour of Chisora. Mirror (UK)