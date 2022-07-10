Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Snoop Dogg shares Makandiwa VIDEO about going to heaven

American rap superstar Snoop Dogg has shared a video of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa in which the Zimbabwean preacher boasts that if you go to heaven and you don't find him, "you have gone to hell".
Although the video initially made the rounds some time ago, Snoop shared the video to his 74.6 million followers on Sunday (10 July 2022) and captioned it “Write this Down” sparking thousands of comments in reply.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Makandiwa (born Shingirai Chirume ) is the founder of the United Family International Church (UFIC) in Zimbabwe. A former pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) Church Makandiwa formed his own church in 2008.

