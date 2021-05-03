Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Derek Chisora calls for a rematch against Joseph Parker on the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bill

By Richard Damerell | Sky News |

Derek Chisora says Joseph Parker ‘knew he lost’, despite the New Zealander receiving a points win, and wants a rematch on the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury bill.

The British heavyweight floored Parker in the first round, but then suffered a split decision loss to the former WBO champion at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Chisora has urged promoter Eddie Hearn to stage a second fight on the undercard for Joshua’s undisputed world title fight against Fury, which is expected to be staged in Saudi Arabia this summer.

He wrote on Instagram: “Fight fans thank you! I appreciate all the messages and love after battling for 12 rounds with @joeboxerparker last night. It’s been amazing.

“I’m not slowing down or retiring, I’m ready to jump straight into the rematch. Dillian Whyte thought I won the fight, Andy Lee thought I won it. Even Joseph Parker knew he lost.

“Respect to Joe for stepping in the ring with me, but we need to do it again – find out the real winner. @eddiehearn make it happen – undercard of AJ-Fury in Saudi – I won’t be leaving it to judges scorecards next time!”

The 37-year-old had expressed his dismay at the verdict, with Parker receiving winning tallies of 115-113 and 116-111, while Chisora had a solitary score of 115-113.

But he was quick to rule out any thoughts of retirement.

“I was putting in more power punches, inside work, but I can’t get upset anymore,” he said.

“But you know what, I won’t let them slow me down. No way. I will not let them slow me down. I will go again.

“They want to see me retire, but I’m not retiring yet, forget that.”

