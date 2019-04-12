Gamecocks up to foil bruised Dembare

By Fungai Muderere

In-form former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, Chicken Inn, will be up to foil ex-giants Dynamos’ new look project ahead of a potential mouthwatering league Week Three match to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Under the tutelage of Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe, DeMbare are on a rebuilding exercise and their Saturday’s blockbuster tie against Joey Antipas’ men presents a stern test for them.

While Chicken Inn have managed to post two back-to-back wins, their latest being their 0-2 away triumph over Yadah FC in a tie where Clive Augusto found his third goal of the season, Dynamos are a bruised lot after falling 1-2 at the hands of their bogey side Hwange.

“Despite the fact that Dynamos are on a rebuilding exercise it is going to be a big match. Dynamos will always be Dynamos and we have to come on board and match them. They are a formidable side and we will always respect our opponents,” said Antipas adding that they boast of a clean bill of health in their camp.

The mere mention of the availability of Augusto, resurgent Guide Goddard, ageless duo of Clemence Matawu and Moses Jackson, Phakamani Dube, Bret Amidu, Xolani Ndlovu, Passmore Bernard, Marlvin Gaki, Simon “Yola” Munawa, and Tichaona Chipunza among others is arguably enough to send shivers down the spines of young DeMbare players.

Big 2019 PSL matches have come thick and fast and only last weekend local football fans witnessed the Battle of the Cities Part One in which Highlanders and CAPS United played a goalless in a Week Two fixtures programme that produced 21 goals.

Eleven of the goals were scored by home teams and the remainder came from away teams.

As action gets into match day three local football enthusiasts await goal number 44 in a season where six clubs (ZPC Kariba, Herentals, Harare City Mushowani Stars, Yadah FC and Bulawayo Chiefs) are already on a negative goal difference.

CAPS United and TelOne, the only clubs who are yet to concede this season, take on Chapungu and ZPC Kariba respectively.

Three outfits — Herentals, Yadah FC and Bulawayo Chiefs — are yet to score.

Interestingly, for their Week Three match, Herentals take on Yadah FC.

Bulawayo Chiefs will hope to get their first goal of the campaign when they meet Black Rhinos at National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

FC Platinum, who began their title defence with two back-to-back wins over Harare City and Triangle, take on the not so shining Mushowani Stars at Rufaro Stadium.

Highlanders, whose infield players are yet to register their names on the score sheets, visit Harare City who are smarting from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of newbies Manica Diamonds.

Bosso will be facing City after playing 14 league matches against them, winning five, drawing six and losing three.

City last beat Bosso in a league match in 2015.

In a battle of miners, buoyant Hwange will play host to Erol Akbay’s Ngezi Platinum Stars at the Colliery Stadium.

Match Day Three Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium), Tel One v ZPC Kariba (Mandava Stadium), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium 3pm), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium), Mushowani Stars v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium 1pm)

Sunday: Hwange v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery Stadium), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro Stadium), Caps United v Chapungu, Triangle United v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo Stadium)

Week Two Results

Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Mushowani Stars, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 TelOne, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Herentals, Yadah 0-2 Chicken Inn, FC Platinum 2-1 Triangle United , Highlanders 0-0 Caps United, Manica Diamonds 3-1 Harare City, Dynamos 1-2 Hwange, Chapungu 2-2 Black Rhinos. B-Metro