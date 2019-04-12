Chigova hits 100

Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova has played down the team’s chances of winning the Absa Premiership title after reaching 100 games in the PSL.

The Limpopo side have surprised many this season and sit fifth on the log table, with only four points separating them from leaders Orlando Pirates.

Rise and Shine showed their quality again on Sunday when they came back from 1-0 down to beat provincial rivals Black Leopards 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chigova, however, is not getting ahead of himself.

Like I said before my brother, our target is to finish in the top eight,” Chigova tells KickOff.com.

“And now we have five games left, we just take one game at a time and see how far we go. We don’t want to give ourselves pressure by this title talk but what we can do is we take one game at a time and see how far we can finish.

“It was a good game but Leopards started very well, they could have scored one or two goals, but after 30 minutes we started to control the game better and we took our chances, and we could have scored more. They could have also scored first. It was a good game, end-to-end stuff.

“Our coach told us what to do. Despite the slow start, our plan worked well. What we trained the whole week at training came out nicely. (The coach told us) our defending had to be good, to keep our shape because we knew they have attacking players that move everywhere so we kept our shape and hit them on the counter-attack.”

The Zimbabwe national team number one says it felt good to play in his 100th league match in the Absa Premiership on Sunday.

“Yeah, it was my 100th game. It feels good my brother to play 100 games and getting three points made it much sweeter hey,” he added. B-Metro