We’re yet to hit the right key: Antipas

By Ricky Zililo

Despite topping the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table following two successive wins, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas feels his team is yet to strike the right chord.

Antipas, who led Chicken Inn to the 2015 Premiership title, has assembled a strong squad that is challenging for this season’s title and their campaign continues on Saturday when they play host to Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Dynamos last beat Chicken Inn in Bulawayo on September 27, 2015, the year that the Gamecocks won the title, and since then, Dynamos have lost two of the matches played in Bulawayo and drawn once.

Unlike Chicken Inn, who won their two opening matches of the season, beating ZPC Kariba 3-1 and Yadah 2-0, Dynamos head into Saturday’s game smarting from a 2-1 home defeat to Premiership returnees, Hwange. DeMbare won their opening match of the season by dismissing league debutants, Mushowani Stars 2-0.

Antipas wants his charges to up the gear against Dynamos.

“What is important as we face Dynamos is to keep our feet on the ground, make sure we get the result we want. Yes, we’ve won the opening two games, but we’re still trying to come up with the best team. This means that whoever is selected from the pool of our highly competitive squad will have to deliver and not underrate Dynamos who are on a rebuilding mission. Dynamos are not bad and we have to be tactically alert,” said Antipas.

Chicken Inn’s new signing Clive Augusto has started the season on fire, scoring three goals in two matches. He got a brace against ZPC Kariba and scored when they beat Yadah in Harare, with the other goal coming from fellow new signing Marlvin Gaki.

Other new signings that have settled in well at the Gamecocks are midfielder, Sipho Ndlovu, who scored against ZPC Kariba, goalkeeper Donovan Bernard and right-back Phakamani Dube.

Chicken Inn should be wary of Dynamos’ forwards Ngandu Mangala and captain Edward Sadomba, the leading lights in the new look DeMbare.

Bouncing back to winning ways and restoring supporters’ confidence is what Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe will be aiming for.

In their last visit to Bulawayo in 2018, Dynamos had a dreadful afternoon, as they were hammered 3-0 by Highlanders. The Chronicle

Match Day Three fixtures

Saturday:

-Mushowani Stars v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium, 1PM)

-Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)

-TelOne v ZPC Kariba (Mandava)

-Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro)

-Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields).

Sunday:

-Caps United v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium)

-Hwange v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery)

-Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro)

-Triangle United v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Chicken Inn 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6

FC Platinum 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6

Hwange 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6

Chapungu 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4

Caps United 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4

TelOne 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

Dynamos 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3

Manica Diamonds 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3

Ngezi Platinum 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3

Triangle United 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3

ZPC Kariba 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3

Black Rhinos 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2

Highlanders 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2

Herentals 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Harare City 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Mushowani 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

Yadah 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Bulawayo Chiefs 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0