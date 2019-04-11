Bulawayo woman raped and murdered

By Nqobile Tshili

An unknown woman from Bulawayo was allegedly raped and killed in a bushy pathway between Richmond and Mzilikazi suburbs.

A passerby called police after stumbling on the body on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was found half naked, police confirmed.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said police are yet to establish when the crime was committed.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected rape and murder incident which occurred in the bushy pathway connecting Richmond and Mzilikazi suburbs. The victim is believed to be approximately between 25-30 years of age. She was found by a male passerby who was on his way home,” said Chief Insp Simango.

“The passerby found the woman lying just a short distance from the path and tried to talk to her but got no response. He proceeded to his home where he told his friend about what he had seen and they revisited the scene together. That is when they discovered that the woman was actually dead and they reported the matter to the police.”

She said police who attended the crime scene observed that the woman’s dress had been pulled to her waist, leaving her partially naked.

“Investigating officers concluded that she could have been raped and murdered. Her body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for post mortem to ascertain the cause of her death,” Chief Insp Simango said.

“However, we are yet to identify her. She is dark in complexion and has unkempt hair. She was wearing a doek, navy blue dress and a pair of tennis shoes.”

Chief Insp Simango said police were appealing for information that would lead to the arrest of her suspected killer(s). The Chronicle