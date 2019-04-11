Sadomba rubbishes reports

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos captain Edward Sadomba has refuted social media reports that he had an ugly altercation with goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani following the loss to Hwange on Sunday.

Reports are that Sadomba had shouted at Chinani after the goalkeeper had made a blunder in training.

However, Sadomba yesterday said the story is fake.

“It’s a fake story nothing like that ever happened.

“We didn’t even quarrel, we are okay here,” he said.

Sadomba said people should stop creating stories.

“I want to urge people to stop believing whatever they might have heard.

“And people should stop the habit of creating stories and spreading them,” he said. H-Metro