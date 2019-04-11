Sarupinda fit for Caps

By Snodia Mikiri

CAPS United youngster Blessing Sarupinda has been declared fit ahead of their tricky encounter against Chapungu at National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are coming from a draw.

Sarupinda lasted 26 minutes in their goalless draw against Highlanders on Sunday.

The former Black Rhinos player impressed in their 2-0 win over Manica Diamonds and has already won the hearts of Makepekepe fans.

CAPS coach Lloyd Chitembwe said they took a gamble when they featured him in the Highlanders game and they knew they were going to substitute him.

CAPS team doctor Dennis Chabwera said:

“He (Sarupinda) is now fully fit. He did train with the whole squad today. He is fully fit for the team’s next assignment.

“His injury did not give us more pressure, it was a minor one. He is good to go, his health is as good as brand new.”

Meanwhile Ronald Chitiyo is making steady progress in his recovery from a knee injury, after he was hit by a car in Epworth and sat out the entire 2018 soccer season.

The injury had threatened to end his career, but the Harare football giants mobilised resources to help him undergo a knee operation by renowned specialist -orthopaedic surgeon Allan Bowers.

Chabwera said Chitiyo has fully recovered and match fitness is now their only concern.

“Chitiyo is doing well. I am also impressed with his progress, he recovered sooner than we expected.

“It has been a while now since he started doing light training. He has fully recovered from the injury.

“He now needs to be match fit. But otherwise he is good to go,” added Chabwera. H-Metro