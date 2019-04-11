Fatigue worries Mapeza

By Blessing Malinganiza

FC Platinum continues their title defence with a visit to Mushowani in a lunch time encounter at Rufaro on Monday.

Coach Norman Mapeza says he is worried as injuries have hit his camp.

Rahman Kutsanzira, Kevin Madzongwe, Perfect Chikwende, William Stima and Raphael Muduviwa are some of the players who are injured.

“Fatigue is starting to creep in on our players. You can see by the way the players are getting injured.

“We are getting so many injuries and I am starting to get worried now,

“Since the league started we’ve not had a full squad because of that,” he said.

He added:

“We still have to asses some to see if they are able to play on Saturday. We will know by Friday.

“In the two games we’ve struggle. We are struggled when we played Harare City and Triangle at home.

Pure Platinum Play are on six points and Mapeza says even though his boys have fatigue the journey isn’t bad.

“The season has just started. But so far so good.

“And winning the two opening games was a confidence booster for the boys,” he said.

Regarding his view of the newly promoted boys Mushowani, Mapeza said;

“I have watched their game against Dynamos. Even though they lost they never showed any signs that they are new to the league.

“And coming to our game our objective remains the same, we play to win. We always play to win in every game.

“But we respect our opponents

“I’m sure that they also have the same mentality they want to win. I think this season every team is competitive and it’s a marathon.” H-Metro