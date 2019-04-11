Chitiyo back to full fitness

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United midfielder Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo is back to full fitness and could feature for the Green Machine as early as this Sunday.

Makepekepe host Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitiyo sustained a knee injury in February last year when he was hit by a car in Epworth.

CAPS United team doctor Nicholas Munyonga confirmed Chitiyo was now fully fit and, whether he will be part of the squad to face Chapungu, was up to the coaches.

“He is back in full training. He can as well play competitively, but what I can only say at the moment is medical.

“Whether he can play now or later is not my field,” he said.

Munyonga also confirmed utility player Blessing Sarupinda has recovered from the injury he sustained in the match against Bosso.

The former Black Rhinos star had to be replaced midway through the first half.

Makepekepe are one of the teams heavily tipped to win the championship this year.