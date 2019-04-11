OK launches 2019 Grand Challenge promotion

By Enacy Mapakame

Zimbabwe’s biggest retail group, OK Zimbabwe yesterday launched this year’s edition of the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion despite a challenging operating environment.

The OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion is the biggest promotion in the country.

OK Zimbabwe chief executive officer Alex Siyavora, said this year’s edition was more inclusive and a response to the needs of its market and suppliers who are expected to enjoy strong demand for their products as well as good returns.

“The market spoke, we listened and we responded. Our customers, your customers, have called for inclusion of more people in the prizes,” said Mr Siyavora at the launch in Harare yesterday.

“We present to you a prize offering that has evolved from what we have done in previous years.

“We have therefore thrown in cash into the array of prizes to be won while maintaining a car as the grand prize,” he said.

Market watchers have guided consumer oriented stocks such as OK Zimbabwe to buck the economic trend on the back of their cash generative businesses, while promotions and brand loyalty are also expected to play a key role towards their earnings.

The OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion, Mr Siyavora highlighted, has grown bigger with each year since its inception three decades ago.

This year’s promotion has over 150 products participating from 41 suppliers.

There has been a change in the prizes mix in response to both suppliers and customers’ feedback, which will allow more customers to win cash prizes in store.

Said Mr Siyavora: “While we have introduced changes to the mix of prizes we kept the mechanics the same as in the past 30 years.

“The coupon system has been maintained as a mechanism for consumers to participate in the draws. The very affordable entry thresholds you have set for your products will ensure that as many customers as possible get the opportunity to participate in the promotion.

“At OK we do not take your continued support for granted because we know that the challenges you face are the same as those we also have to deal with.”

The promotion will run for seven and half weeks. The Herald