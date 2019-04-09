Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ZIFA incur $100k loss . . . donates to Cyclone Idai

ZIFA incurred a loss of over $100 000 from the Warriors’ last Afcon qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville last month despite a commendable turnout at the National Sports Stadium.

DEAL DONE . . . ZIFA president Felton Kamambo (right) addresses the media in Harare yesterday in the company of board members Sugar Chagonda (middle) and Chamu Chiwanza at a briefing where he announced the new Umbro kit deal for national teams
ZIFA president Felton Kamambo (right) addresses the media in Harare in the company of board members Sugar Chagonda (middle) and Chamu Chiwanza at a briefing where he announced the new Umbro kit deal for national teams in February 2019

According to the Income and Expenditure Statement released by the association yesterday, the association suffered a loss tallying to $105 475.49 having met an expenditure bigger than the revenue.

The statement also stated that of the 38 787 fans who watched the match, about 36 971 paid while others gained entrance with complimentary tickets and accreditation – to generate a revenue of about $428 538 including rents from vendors.

About 35 977 of the fans bought the rest of the ground tickets which cost $10, 894, 894 bought tickets for $50 while 100 paid for the $200.

The expenditure, which saw the other RTGS$ converted to US$18014.90 to meet foreign commitments amounted to $592 206.

The camping and allowances, appearance fee and winning bonus of the team is said to have cost $193 850

The huge loss is despite the fact that the accommodation and meals for the squad was catered for by Prophet Walter Magaya, and it appears on the statement as a donation of $103 230.

Regardless of the loss, ZIFA has committed to fulfil its pledge of donating a dollar per every ticket to the victims of the Cyclone Idai.

They have also contributed $3000 towards the funeral of a female fan who died after a stampede at the stadium.

The association’s board member Philemon Machana told a press conference in Harare yesterday that about $37 000 has already been set aside, as part of the expenditure, and will be donated today.

They have also announced resolutions going into the next Warriors home fixture, among them abolishing the issuing of complimentary tickets, use of bouncers and increase of security personnel.

The previous match was marred by crowd trouble which resulted into the death of a fan.

Also among the resolutions by ZIFA is creating a command centre for tickets as well as stopping selling tickets a day before the match. H-Metro

