Dembare target Chicken Inn

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos striker Tawanda Macheke says they now shift focus to Chicken Inn after their 2-1 loss to newly promoted boys, Hwange.

Macheke scored the only goal for DeMbare twenty minutes into the second half.

The Lloyd Chigowe’s boys travel to Bulawayo where the face Chicken Inn in the Castle Premier league Match day 3.

“Our loss to Hwange is now water under the bridge. Our focus now is on our next encounter.

“We just have to work on blunders we might have had,” he said.

Chicken Inn are on top of the log with six points and have won both games, however the striker says the fact that winning opening games doesn’t guarantee them a win over Dynamos.

“We are not afraid of them. Yes they’ve won both two games so far but it doesn’t mean they will win their third.

“We won our first but we didn’t win our second. So in a game of football winning a match doesn’t guarantee winning the next.

“In football we take each game as it is, we don’t dwell on the past,” he said.

He added:

“Our game against Hwange It wasn’t that okay but not bad as well. We failed to capitalize our opportunities and it was a lesson learned.

“We needed to score more than them but it didn’t happen.”

Macheke netted his first goal of the season though he thinks it didn’t mean much since they suffered their first defeat of the season.

“My scoring didn’t mean much since we didn’t win the match.

“But it’s just a confidence booster. It’s okay because it is my first but I am not content,” he said.

Even though he was on targeted Macheke was not spared by fans that were angry at him for they felt he wasn’t doing enough for the team.

“I didn’t really put much into it because you know people always say what they want to say.

“So I didn’t put it in mind and I was just focused on doing what needed to do,” he said. H-Metro