Katsvairo signs for Free State Stars

Free State Stars have confirmed signing former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo and Ugandan midfielder Martin Kizza.

Katsvairo had a stint with Caps United after leaving Chiefs last year, while Kizza has previously played for Ugandan side SC Villa.

The 21-year-old Kizza was linked with a move to Croatian side Nogometni klub Osijek before he was snapped up by Ea Lla Koto under their new coach Nikola Kavazovic, who coached AFC Leopards in Kenya prior to the PSL.

The Bethlehem outfit confirmed the team’s latest signings.

“Free State Stars can confirm they have acquired the services of experienced striker Michelle Katsvairo and promising winger Martin Kizza.

Katsvairo (28) parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs in January 2018 after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Tanzanian outfit Singida United and subsequently signed for Caps United ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

“Kizza, meanwhile, has been drafted in from Ugandan giants SC Villa.

“The 21-year-old received his first call-up to the Ugandan national side in September last year.

“The duo has signed until the end of the season with the option to extend by a further two years,” confirmed Stars on the club’s official website.

— Soccer Laduma