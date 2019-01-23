Mai Patai urges couples to support each other

By Blessing Masakadza

Gospel musician Respina Patai, better known as Mai Patai has urged men to support their partners in music and not suppress their talents.

Receiving her award after coming third in the Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola top 50 count down, making her the first woman to attain a top three spot, Mai Patai said men should play a role in developing their wives’ talents.

She hailed her husband Ephraim who is also a musician in his own right for the support he renders to her.

The Punish the Devil singer said she is currently pursuing a career as a solo musician, with her husband coming in to support.

“My husband saw me singing in church and loved me and he continues to support my gift up to now. All men should support their wives for them to realise their full potential.

“These days I’m doing music as a solo musician and when my husband is available he backs me. When he is at work I will be doing music, vakati kana Mwari vatendera rambai muchiimba, I love you my husband,” she said.

So far she has recorded three albums as a solo musician, with her husband coming in as a backing vocalist.

Other musicians who were honoured yesterday include Jeys Marabini, Alick Macheso, Baba Harare, Enzo Ishall and Obert Chari among others.

Radio listeners and viewers who managed to predict the top three and top four songs and videos were also honoured with various awards. DailyNews