Marime wants DeMbare reunion

By Onward Gangata

Forgotten striker Aleck Marime believes he still has what it takes to play for Dynamos again and is open to a move if the Harare giants are interested in his services.

The Glamour Boys, who had an indifferent season last year, are currently on a recruitment drive after losing almost the entire squad that did business last year.

To compound woes for the Harare giants, they are in a financial quagmire and cannot compete on the transfer market with well-resourced clubs such as Chicken Inn, Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum to lure top-class players.

DeMbare survived relegation from the Castle Lager Premiership with three games to spare last season before eventually finishing in 11th place just six points above the drop zone.

Coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has resorted to holding trials and chasing after free agents as he seeks to build a competitive squad that can reclaim the club’s former glory this year.

They have also turned to their former sons with 35-year-old striker Edward Sadomba set to join the Glamour Boys this coming season which is set to start in March.

Marime, who was on the books of DeMbare for the 2005 and 2006 seasons, is currently unattached after featuring for Gweru-based Zifa central Division One side FC Lessafre last season before dumping the club mid-season to try his luck in Mozambique in the second half of the season.

However, Marime, who is turning 32 in July, is back in the country and believes he is the right man to lead the DeMbare attack this season and is confident he can inspire the record Zimbabwe champions to glory.

“It hurts me to see the team suffering like they did last season, I love the team and I’m ready to serve should they come calling,” Marime told the Daily News.

“DeMbare has to be a force again not the current trend where the club is playing second fiddle to new boys; that has to come to an end.”

Marime is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Sadomba if given the chance.

“If Eddie (Sadomba) is going to DeMbare and we join forces; we will be unstoppable,” he said.

Besides DeMbare, Marime has had stints with FC Platinum, Tripple B, Eastern Lions, Hwange, Chapungu and Hardbody. DailyNews