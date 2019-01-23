Enzo Ishall looks back

By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall, popular for his controversial lyrics, is a prayerful man after all!

Enzo Ishall told radio listeners, television viewers and other musicians at the 2018 ZBC Coca-Cola charts prize-giving event held yesterday at a local hotel in Harare that he is “an example of God’s favour and grace.”

“Pazvese ndinongoda kutenda Mwari nezvaakandiitira mulife mangu. Kana zvonzi Mwari anosimudza marombe kubva muguruva, ini ndini mumwe wacho akasimudzwa (I would like to thank God for what he has done in my life. When people say God raises the poor, I am an example),” Enzo Ishall said while receiving his prize after winning big in the ZBC Coke TV Top 50 videos.

The Kanjiva hit-maker told the Daily News that he used to lead a life full of destitute characterised by extreme poverty and misery.

“I ventured into music industry in 2014 but I was not popular hence I was getting nothing out of my music. My fortunes changed when I joined a certain prayer group in Mabvuku. I became so prayerful, declaring what I wanted in life hence my breakthrough in music,” Enzo Ishall said.

The singer revealed that he lost his mother at a tender age.

“My mother died when I was five and I had to be looked after by my granny in Shamva for the better part of my primary school. I then completed my primary education in Braeside (Harare) staying with my father. I’m happy that my father supports what I do. He shares my music and posters on social media.

“I’m happy that my granny is there and all I wanted to do for my mother I will do for her,” he added.

Enzo, who did his ordinary levels at Churchill Boys High and Advanced Level at Phoenix College where he attained seven points, is blessed with a son; Nenyasha whom he said he will support whatever dream he wishes to follow.

The singer says Enzo Ishall is a nickname he grew up with. DailyNews