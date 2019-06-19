ZNCC honours Mai Patai

By Trust Khosa

Reigning Viewers/People’s Choice winner at the 2018 National Arts Merit Awards ceremony Respina Patai is simply unstoppable!

Simply known as Mai Patai, the Gweru bred diva was conferred with a certificate and trophy at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (Gweru Chapter) dinner over the weekend for her creative edge and business excellence.

Mai Patai was recognised for being the first female artiste in the province to win the NAMA People’s Choice Award.

She was also recognised for being the first female artiste in Midlands to make it into the Coca Cola Top Three and her philanthropic work as a social worker.

The 40-year-old who travelled to the capital on business yesterday shortly after her triumph could not hide her elation after being recognised for her efforts

“It feels good being recognised in this way by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (Gweru Chapter) for my efforts.

“The Midlands community now respect me for what I have achieved for the province and I will continue working hard to put my province on the map,” she said.

The Mazambara hit-maker who has interest in poultry and transport businesses has vowed to use her influence to uplift the girl-child.

“As a role model in the province, I will also do my best to uplift the girl-child.

“Currently, I am working with an orphanage called Queen of Peace in Harben Park in Gweru where I am giving counseling to vulnerable children, especially the girl-child.

“I feel obliged to do so for my province and soon I will do it for the whole nation.”

Mai Patai who brew a shocker early this year at the NAMAs said she would continue using gospel to preach the good news across nations.

To ensure that she expertly execute her duties, Mai Patai is back in school studying theology.

“Currently, l am a student at Living Waters Theological Seminary at (Azusa Campus BYO).

“I am pursuing a diploma in pastoral Theology and l am a second year now.

“Hopefully, I will finish in November next year,” she said.

Despite her busy schedule as a musician, mother and entrepreneur, Mai Patai has a fallback once she loses her voice.

“l am into farming and poultry. I help my husband run his business E and R Transport Logistics,” she said.

To date, she has three albums to her credit namely Makanaka, Samulena and Punish the Devil which endeared her with fans.

She was also helped by her husband Ephraim Takawira Patai on the production side.

These albums include Rumbidzwai which carries the track Mazambara and the other albums are Mabhiravira and Mbiri Kunashe.

Asked how she was managed to balance between motherhood and music, she said:

“When l am at home, l am a full time mother and when in the music industry l am a musician who is at work.

“Despite work l always have time for my family and l have always balanced everything well”

Meanwhile, the mother of four is set to launch collaborate with Alick Macheso in one of the songs off her forth-coming album titled Greater Grace.

“I have contacted Baba Sharon and he agreed that we collaborate on one of the songs with him in one of the songs.

“The album will be out either on the end of July or first week of August,” she side.

“Asked why she chose Macheso, she added:

“I like the message that Macheso preach in most of his songs.

“I also happen to be one of Macheso’s fans and I decided to call him so that we can come up with something.”

Mai Patai who has vowed to launch her forth-coming in the capital said she had no problem sharing the stage with artistes who sing secular music.

“We are all ministers in our own way and I have no problem sharing the stage with artiste who sing secular music.

“However, I’m particular with choice of venues where they perform.” H-Metro