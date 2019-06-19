‘I only held her against the wall’

By Kudzaishe Chikuturudzi

A city woman has taken her husband’s girlfriend to court accusing her of insulting her.

Rosemary Chibika made the revelations at the Harare Civil Court where she was seeking for protection order against Cecilia Mapape.

She told the court that Mapape was in the habit of visiting her premises insulting her.

“She has been claiming that she is my husband’s wife.

“We stay in the same neighbourhood and she has been coming to my house.

“She also insults me saying that my husband does not love me anymore and I should leave them,” said Chibika.

She told the court that she wants Mapape to be barred from coming to her residential place.

“I want her to stop coming to my house especially when I am not around.

“She has been causing problems between me and my husband,” she added.

Mapape did not dispute the allegations against her but she told the court that Chibika was the one who started to insult her.

“She is the one who insulted me and she is bitter that I had taken him to the police.

“She just doesn’t want to see me in her husband’s car. I have been working at her husband’s company,” said Mapape.

Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the protection order in favour of Chibika ordering Mapape not to insult her. H-Metro