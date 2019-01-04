Minute Maid thief stabs security guard

By Lisa Mangena

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for stabbing a security guard twice after he was caught stealing a bottle of Minute Maid fruit juice blend in a supermarket.

Lovemore Dube (31) from Pumula North suburb stabbed Mr Coverian Ntini (51) once in the head and in the right arm.

Dube pleaded guilty to a charge of assault before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentence.

Dube said he drew a knife when the security guards tried to shove him into a cold room.

“There were four security guards and they wanted to put me into the cold room which I felt was not fair. That’s why I produced the knife,” he said.

Mrs Thembeni Mpofu who was representing the State said on December 14 in the afternoon, Dube was caught at Cover Supermarket stealing a 500ml bottle of Minute Maid juice.

“The guards tried to punish him by putting him in the shop’s cold room.

“He became violent and pulled out a knife threatening to stab whoever touched him,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said Dube was holding a butcher’s knife threatening staff members in the shop.

“One of the security guards produced a fire arm and Dube proceeded to the door where there were two security guards. They both ran away and he managed to escape,” said Mrs Mpofu.

A few minutes later he came back and stabbed Mr Ntini who was standing by the door, the court heard.

Mr Ntini was rushed to hospital and the attack was reported to the police leading to Dube’s arrest. The Chronicle