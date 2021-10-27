‘ED said Chiwenga does not listen to him’, Mubaiwa on appeal for help

Nehanda Politics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is claimed to have said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga completely ignores him and does not take in any instructions from him when it comes to his treatment of estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa.

Mubaiwa has been visibly sick for a long time without being allowed to travel outside the country to seek treatment.

She is out of custody on bail facing charges of attempting to murder Chiwenga, money laundering, fraud and assault. Mubaiwa is terribly suffering severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined.

According to her lawyer Mubaiwa may end up having one of her arms amputated after failing to get the treatment she needs outside the country.

On Wednesday, she released a statement noting that she sought help from President Mnangagwa but he said Chiwenga does not take his instructions.

“I have approached the current president many times, he has done nothing and has completely ignored me, citing reasons that his subordinate does not take instructions from him, who is the boss now???” she said.

Mubaiwa added that Mnangagwa did not honour his promise to give her protective cars and accommodation.

“If E.D.M wanted to help me, he would have done so, a long time ago because he knows there is no grain of truth in all these fabrications, he has put me out in the open to be terminated, he promised vehicles, security, accommodation since I’m being denied access to my homes and all my bullet proof vehicles have been taken away from me, money and all but absolutely nothing,” Mubaiwa added.

She added she is being followed by people sent by Chiwenga adding her family is equally not safe.

“It is most disturbing and disheartening as I write this piece of message, I write for the world to see, to know that the clock might be ticking for me, for those that wish to end my life, I have been followed, my cars have been burgled, my parents are being followed, all those that have assisted me have been threatened, some beaten up and some dismissed from work. I have not committed a sin against those that persecute me, this persecution can be in the line for an oscar nomination for best fiction.

“I want the world to know that if I die today, it is not the will of God but the will of the one with instruction.

“They don’t hide themselves, they tell me they are sorry, his lawyer tells me that he is ‘sorry’ and sends his wife to see me in my current home, to tell me that he has tried his best and claims that he has come under-fire from his client because of wanting to reason with him, telling me that he is adamant and has become an animal.

“If I’m exterminated today, I want the world to know the truth, it is my prayer for God to review the truth and preserve my life,” she said. Nehanda Radio