Ailing Marry Mubaiwa convicted of ‘faking’ marriage with VP Chiwenga

Controversial Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube has convicted Marry Mubaiwa of violating the Marriages Act following allegations she lied that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga consented to solemnise their wedding at a time he was in hospital in India in 2019.

The magistrate said that evidence from witnesses proved that she lied about the former Army General’s consent to legalise their marriage.

The State media further reported that Ncube also noted that Mubaiwa had planned for the wedding from testimonies by State witnesses including that of Chiwenga.

This means that she awaits sentencing.

Mubaiwa is facing a plethora of charges including allegations of attempted murder of her estranged husband, money laundering and assault.

Mubaiwa is suffering from severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined.

Her attempt to travel to South Africa was halted by the court after it considered her a flight risk and grabbed her passport, with reports suggesting that it was Chiwenga’s instruction.

A few weeks ago, doctors said she was in a critical, “life threatening” condition and recommended a “right high above elbow amputation” as soon as she is medically stable. Nehanda Radio