‘Elvis Nyathi is a martyr of a broken society with no empathy’ – Mzembi

Former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has expressed deep concern over the recent brutal killing of a Zimbabwean, Elvis Nyathi in South Africa by an anti-migrant group championing Operation Dudula.

Nyathi became the latest victim of the xenophobic violence after he was stoned and burned to death in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg last week led by notorious a South African vigilante group led by Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

Mzembi argues that Zimbabweans have not done enough to condemn the murder of their own brother. The former Tourism Minister was worried that the assassination of Nyathi divided citizens instead of uniting against the injustice.

He called for a National Day of Prayer for Elvis Nyathi.

“BlackLivesMatter galvanised Zimbabweans to a point where Zanu-PF wanted to demonstrate at the US Embassy, yet the burning of Elvis, a black Zimbabwean, divided us even more. What will ever unite us even for a second! Who bewitched us?

“Surely this guy was killed in our brand name, that we have become ‘criminals’, away from the ‘highly educated, hard working and friendly’ tag that had become synonymous with Zimbabweans,” Mzembi said.

He further suggested, “Can we have a National Day of Prayer for Elvis, Church?

“Elvis is a martyr of a broken society with no empathy until the scourge of hate knocks on our doors! Our popcorn response to his abnormal demise is a national sickness requiring cure , requiring leadership, and spiritual healing . For once let’s do right!”

Yesterday (Tuesday) Members of Parliament urged the South African government to act on Operation Dudula criminals before more Zimbabweans are killed.

“We feel deeply pained over how our fellow Zimbabwean national was killed in South Africa by the so-called operations; we are pained,” Zanu PF chief whip in the National Assembly Pupurai Togarepi raised the matter.

“It is our hope that the people of South Africa, especially those criminals who are perpetuating this activity will stop it and allow co-existence.

“We are confident that the South African government has the capacity to deal with these criminals and also hope that xenophobia and further killings will be stopped.” Nehanda Radio