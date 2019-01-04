‘Armed carjackers’ vanish with Honda Fit taxi

By Nqobile Tshili

A Bulawayo taxi driver was allegedly carjacked by two unknown assailants who produced a knife and threatened to slit his throat.

Legion Mpofu (44) from Emakhandeni suburb lost his registered taxi, a Honda Fit vehicle. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day at about 8PM and the car’s number plate is AEG 8570.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the carjacking incident.

He said investigations on the matter were in progress.

“Police are investigating a carjacking case which occurred in Kingsdale suburb on Tuesday. The victim is a 44-year-old taxi driver who was robbed of his car by two unknown males who pretended to be clients. The unknown suspects approached the driver outside a nightclub between 12th and 13th Avenue and told him that they wanted to be taken to Queens Park suburb,” said Insp Ncube.

“When they approached Kingsdale suburb, soon after passing 747 Sports Bar, the two directed him to take a right turn. After driving for about 200 metres they suddenly ordered him to stop the car. One of them grabbed the driver by the collar, produced a knife and threatened to kill him. The one who was in the front seat slapped him and pushed him out of the car.”

He said the two carjackers sped off in the car.

Insp Ncube said the carjackers also got away with Mr Mpofu’s cellphone and tennis shoes that were in the car.

“The value of the car is $3 800 and nothing has been recovered. Police investigations are still in progress and we appeal to anyone who might be having information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits to come forward,” said Insp Ncube.

He said taxi drivers should report at police stations before driving off with suspicious people.

Last year in March, two pirate Honda Fit drivers were killed in Bulawayo’s Killarney suburb and Cement Siding in carjacking incidents.

Police arrested two of the suspects linked to the killing of the two Honda Fit drivers while the third suspect Thinkwell Moyo is still at large. The Chronicle