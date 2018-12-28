Refurbish your buildings: Mayor

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba has directed property owners to refurbish their properties for the city to regain its sunshine status.

Clr Gomba said it was high time property owners complemented council’s efforts to improve infrastructure in the city.

“The city of Harare is directing all property owners in Harare to recondition, refurbish and repaint their properties to help it restore its sunshine city status.

“All these years we have seen buildings deteriorating and we have now intervened to restore the beauty of our city,” he said.

He said they will invoke some by-laws to achieve this goal.

“The council will invoke the necessary by-laws to enforce this and all are urged to support this initiative. We all agree that the economy is not performing well, however, we must protect the image of the city to improve our situation by making sure our sanitary lanes are clean and pavements of our properties are refurbished, let us all use this window to do what is right,” he said.

Recently, the local authority entered into a Smart City partnership with NetOne on the refurbishment of some of the city’s infrastructure in exchange for branding rights.

NetOne had made the proposal which is expected to be implemented in three phases that is, short, medium and long-term.

Areas such as health, community centres, education, markets, utilities, social services, swimming pools were selected for the refurbishment programme.

Town clerk engineer Hosiah Chisango said the refurbishment programme was scheduled to commence with short-term quick win projects because they were easy to implement, had low capital outlay, high impact and their implementation timeline was less than three months. The Herald