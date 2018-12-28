Pasuwa to sign new contract?

ByMukudzei Chingwere

Former Warriors and Dynamos coach Callisto Surpass is set be offered a new contract as Malawian football giants Nyasa Big Bullets look to begin a TNM Super League dominance like the former’s era at DeMbare.

The 48-year-old had a trailblazing stay at the Harare giants, leading them to an exemplary four league titles on the bounce before leading the Warriors to the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon last year.

He ended a close to two years sabbatical from the game when he signed a short-term contract with the Malawians in October and achieved the initial target of winning the league title.

Nyasa Big Bullets have now opened negotiations with Pasuwa’s handlers about a contract renewal after the Zimbabwean coach successfully shepherded the Malawian giants to their 14th league success.

Although Nyasa have failed to make a mark on the continent, the Malawians still rate the Zimbabwean gaffer very highly from his previous stints with the Warriors and Dynamos.

The former DeMbare coach’s contract is set to expire at the end of this year, but the power-brokers at Nyasa have shown interest that they are not willing to lose the highly-regarded mentor.

“His contract is expiring at the end of this year, but Nyasa has said they are willing to extend his contract,” said Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi.

“He has done very well since joining them and now they want to give him another contract to lead the team next season. We are open to a contract renewal as well and we have started negotiating with them about the possibility of renewing his contract.

“If we agree on terms for another deal he is likely to continue with them, but I cannot say anything conclusively because negotiations are still ongoing,” said Mahachi.

The latest news comes as a huge and collective sigh of relief to many local coaches, if Pasuwa continues to be unemployed it comes with untold pressure to those at highly remunerating clubs as he is always a top target for all ambitious Zimbabwean teams.

But if Pasuwa is not comfortable with the terms of the new contract, he will not be short of suitors, with many clubs from the region also interested in his services.

If he agrees on new terms this time he is likely to take some local players with him as he will be seeking to strengthen the anticipated dominance. The Herald