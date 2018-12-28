New Year countdown in showbiz

It’s three days before we celebrate New Year. Many people have started planning to party with fireworks display set already in various parts of the country even home celebrations.

However, in the arts industry, business is still going on with a lot of events lined up for the countdown to 2019. Here is a guide to some of the events taking place across Zimbabwe:

Mbeu dates Jah Prayzah

It’s been a big year for Mbeu and his band the Mhodzi Tribe, with the musician his first two albums back to back.

His growth in music can also be attributed to the mentorship he has been receiving from Jah Prayzah, staging with him as an opening act.

Tonight, the two will again light up Kadoma Odyssey Hotel in a show promoted by 2 Kings Entertainment.

Back to Jazzics

Its back to basic jazz at Chez Zandi and Bistro as the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust hosts Ovation and Fab Fusion treating music lovers to a fun filled Sunday evening. The show starts at 5pm running until 9 pm. On the next day, the band will then play at a New Year’s Eve dinner at Borrowdale Country Club.

Mukanya comes to Harare

Yes the beginning of his tour was disastrous, but the Lion of Zimbabwe seems to have picked up his groove as he wraps up the Zimbabwe Peace Tour.

He shuts down the year with a highly anticipated show in Harare on the New Year’s Eve. The Herald