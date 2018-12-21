Harare City coach voted for his son

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Harare City coach Mark Harrison voted for his son Ryan Lee Harrison as the Goalkeeper of the Year while seven panellists thought Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani deserved to win the accolade which was eventually won by Bosso’s Ariel Sibanda who got a massive 47 votes from the 67 panellists.

Those who voted for Chinani were three coaches Herbert Maruwa of Black Rhinos, Lloyd Chigove of Dynamos and Thomas Ruzive of Yadah and three journalists.

Dynamos captain Blessing Moyo, however, settled for Sibanda.

Coming fourth was FC Platinum’s Petros Mhari who got four votes from Tafadzwa Tichivangani, Kenneth Nyangani, Andrew Mupembe and Michael Ngore while the supposed recipient Mhari, who also was part of the panellists, settled for Sibanda.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ Garthly Chipuka voted for this own goalkeeper David Bizabani with Liberty Chakoroma and Terry Madyauta voting for Ngezi Platinum’s Donovan Bernard.

For the Coach of the Year Norman Mapeza, who led FC Platinum to back to back league titles received 60 votes from the 67 panellists after six felt Triangle United’s Taurai Mangwiro deserved the award with Blessing Majarira of Herentals voting for his coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva who interestingly settled for Mapeza.

The voting choices were released by the Premier Soccer League yesterday. The Chronicle