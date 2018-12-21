‘Teacher’ arrested over free hotel meal

By Michelle Gwizi

A Bulawayo man who claimed to be a teacher, was yesterday fined $50 for failing to pay $45 for a meal he ate at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel on Sunday.

Eugen Chigeda (39) was convicted on his own plea by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga.

Ms Mukanga fined him $50 for leaving the hotel without paying for the meal and also ordered him to pay the $45 bill by December 31 or risk serving a one month jail term.

The court heard that Chigeda went to the hotel with only $1,45, ate dinner and then refused to pay.

Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo for the State said Chigeda claimed that he was a teacher.

“On December 16 this year at around 7PM at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel located at corner Josiah Tongogara Street and 10th Avenue, Chigeda ordered millet sadza with chicken and vegetables as well as a minute maid juice all valued at $45,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Chigeda ate his meal and when he was asked to pay he refused saying he is a teacher and did not want to pay for the food.

When he attempted to leave the hotel without paying, he was apprehended by the hotel security guard Mr Siminyeni Nkomo who took him to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

When he was searched at the police station, police discovered that he only had $1,45 and had no bank card or a cell phone. The Chronicle