Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocal

Teen caught by mob up for robbery

10,897

An eighteen-year-old man from Bulawayo who stole a cell phone and was apprehended by a mob has appeared in court facing theft charges.

File picture of people waiting outside the Western Commonage Magistrates Courts in Bulawayo
File picture of people waiting outside the Western Commonage Magistrates Courts in Bulawayo

Nigel Ndlovu of Sizinda suburb allegedly grabbed Miss Princess Ncube’s cell phone while she was on her way to work in the morning of December 5.

Miss Ncube (22) resides in Nkulumane suburb, a court heard.

Ndlovu, who is facing separate robbery charges was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

Related Articles

Man jailed 16yrs for rape, theft

9,145

Three arrested, stolen property recovered

20,721

Bromley farmer loses $25 000 to thieves

17,152

Mob tortures thief to death

21,209

Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to today for sentencing.

The court heard that Ndlovu is also facing robbery charges at the Western Commonage magistrate Court.

“He came to this court not long ago facing robbery charges,” said Magistrate Ncube.

The magistrate did not give more details on the charges the teenager is facing in the other case.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on December 5 at around 7AM, Miss Ncube was going to work holding a Viro smart phone.

She met Ndlovu while walking on a road near Sizinda Hall.

“Ndlovu grabbed it and ran away with the cell phone,” said Mr Shava. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

Comments