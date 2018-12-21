Teen caught by mob up for robbery

An eighteen-year-old man from Bulawayo who stole a cell phone and was apprehended by a mob has appeared in court facing theft charges.

Nigel Ndlovu of Sizinda suburb allegedly grabbed Miss Princess Ncube’s cell phone while she was on her way to work in the morning of December 5.

Miss Ncube (22) resides in Nkulumane suburb, a court heard.

Ndlovu, who is facing separate robbery charges was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to today for sentencing.

The court heard that Ndlovu is also facing robbery charges at the Western Commonage magistrate Court.

“He came to this court not long ago facing robbery charges,” said Magistrate Ncube.

The magistrate did not give more details on the charges the teenager is facing in the other case.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on December 5 at around 7AM, Miss Ncube was going to work holding a Viro smart phone.

She met Ndlovu while walking on a road near Sizinda Hall.

“Ndlovu grabbed it and ran away with the cell phone,” said Mr Shava. The Chronicle