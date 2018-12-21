Mkosana finds new home in USA

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe Warriors’ fringe striker Lucky Mkosana has found a new home in the USA’s second tier league where he has signed for Louisville City from Penn FC.

According to reports from the US, the Plumtree born Mkosana becomes the 18th signing for the club under coach John Hackworth.

“I have known Lucky for quite some time. In addition to being a quality goal scorer, he is an even better person. On the field, his movement off the ball fit the profile we were looking for.

“He is versatile enough to play several positions across our forward line but most importantly, has the work ethic and attitude that will no doubt contribute to our group,” Hackworth told the online website LouCity.com.

Mkosana’s collegiate career was a successful one, playing for Dartmouth College between 2008-2011. During that time, the forward netted 44 times in 73 appearances and was named Ivy League Player of the Year in his final season in 2011.

Following his successful span in the northeast, Mkosana was drafted 23rd overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by the Chicago Fire, but was not signed by the club.

Instead, Mkosana’s professional career began with the Harrisburg City Islanders where he scored 20 goals in 41 appearances in two years. A loan stint with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2013 eventually led to a permanent signing the next year.

After more than a season with the Rowdies, Mkosana’s NASL journey continued with the New York Cosmos where he netted nine times in 52 games and was a member of the 2016 NASL Championship side. After a brief spell with IFK Mariehamn in the Åland Islands, he then returned to the Cosmos for the reminder of the 2017 season.

Mkosana made the switch to USL side Penn FC ahead of the 2018 season and contributed 11 goals in 29 games, including two goals against LouCity in a 3-3 draw on June 16.

“I’m extremely excited to be part of an incredible organization and I’m looking forward to meeting the team, staff, fans, and to kick off the 2019 season,” Mkosana told the club website. The Chronicle