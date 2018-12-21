Tea scalded toddler chokes to death while crying

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A one year six month old toddler choked to death while crying after he was scalded by tea on his arm.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Fort Rixon on Sunday at around 9AM.

He said the toddler Sengenzo Ntuleka was at home with his mother and elder sister when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of sudden death in Fort Rixon where an 18 month old child choked from crying severely. The child was at home with his mother Nomalizo Sibanda and 14-year-old sister Menzile Ntuleka having breakfast.

“Sengenzo pulled a cup of hot tea and the contents fell on his arm and he got burnt. Sengenzo cried forcefully until he started showing signs of choking. He began discharging froth from the mouth and nose until he stopped moving. His mother rushed him to a nearest clinic in a scotch cart where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

Chief Inspector Ndebele said investigations were underway and police were awaiting a postmortem report.

He appealed to parents and guardians to closely monitor children in order to avoid accidents.

“We appeal to parents, guardians or whoever is left in charge of children to closely monitor them as children can do anything unaware of the danger that could befall them. In this case this child seems to have suffered great pain from being burnt by the tea which caused him to cry severely until he choked,” he said.

“If this child was closely monitored he might have not been burnt in the first place. Parents should also ensure that they remove anything that could harm their children or ensure that harmful objects are not within the reach of their children.”-The Chronicle