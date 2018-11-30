Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a mentally challenged 16-year-old girl

By Anesu Madiye

A Mt Hampden man was on Wednesday sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a mentally challenged 16-year-old girl.

Micklas Magavagava (60) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande.

Circumstances are that on August 13, Magavagava forced the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him.

He did this after calling her to collect her shoes in his house since they lived at the same institution. When she went to collect the shoes as instructed he raped her.

After the assault, he gave her a homemade cool drink to buy her silence.

The court also heard that Magavagava threatened to kill the complainant if she told anyone about the rape.

The complainant, despite being threatened, then told her friend, who took her to a nurse at the institution.

The nurse examined and confirmed that she had been raped before taking her to the police where she reported the matter, leading to Magavagava’s arrest. The Herald