Danai Gurira scoops Best Action Award

Zimbabwean born Hollywood star Danai Gurira has won the Best Action Movie Star of 2018 at the recently held, E! People’s Choice Awards show at Barker Hangar Hotel in Santa Monica, California, United States.

Gurira whose role as the fierce and loyal Wakandan soldier Okoye in the 2018 hit movie “Black Panther” has earned her the distinction, as the best beating Chris Hemsworth of Avengers: Infinity Wars, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2) Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Chris Pratt from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Soon after receiving the award, Gurira, spoke about being a woman in a male dominated category; “Thank you for affirming that women and girls when they are given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them. Thank you!”

In Black Panther, Gurira (as Okoye) leads the Dora Milaje, a militant order which protects the King of Wakanda, and one of T’Challa’s (Boseman) closest advisers.

The People’s Choice Awards are held to honor popular film, television, music, and podcasts, and those who have made a mark in the industry.

Gurira is not new in television as in 2012, she joined the cast of popular Hollywood series, The Walking Dead as Michonne, a katana-wielding badass with no fear of the undead.

In her first scene, she was introduced alongside two shackled, jawless zombies who served as her bodyguards — the first time a character had used the undead to their advantage.

As time went on, she proved to be one of the smartest, most capable, and most savage characters the show had ever seen.

At the same time, as viewers would later learn, she was a mother in mourning who had lost her child to the apocalypse.

Some of the stars who took home an award include Nicki Minaj, Blake Shelton, Victoria Beckham, Melissa McCarthy and Chadwick Boseman among others.

Below is the full list of winners below:

People’s Champion Award

Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham

People’s Icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

Comedy Movie of 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

Family Movie of 2018

“Incredibles 2

MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”

FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War

DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Jamie Dornan, “Fifty Shades Freed

COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Melissa McCarthy, “Life of the Party”

ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2018

Danai Gurira, “Black Panther”

TV SHOW OF 2018

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

DRAMA SHOW OF 2018

Riverdale

COMEDY SHOW OF 2018

Orange Is the New Black

REVIVAL SHOW OF 2018

Dynasty

REALITY SHOW OF 2018

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

COMPETITION SHOW OF 2018

The Voice

MALE TV STAR OF 2018

Harry Shum Jr., “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2018

Katherine McNamara, “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

DRAMA TV STAR OF 2018

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU

COMEDY TV STAR OF 2018

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2018

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2018

Maddie Poppe, “American Idol”

REALITY TV STAR OF 2018

Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians

BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2018

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2018

“Wynonna Earp”

MALE ARTIST OF 2018

Shawn Mendes

FEMALE ARTIST OF 2018

Nicki Minaj

GROUP OF 2018

BTS

ALBUM OF 2018

Nicki Minaj, “Queen”

SONG OF 2018

BTS, “Idol”

COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2018

Blake Shelton

LATIN ARTIST OF 2018

CNCO

MUSIC VIDEO OF 2018

BTS, “Idol”

CONCERT TOUR OF 2018

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2018

James Charles

SOCIAL STAR OF 2018

Shane Dawson

ANIMAL STAR OF 2018

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2018

BTS

COMEDY ACT OF 2018

Kevin Hart

STYLE STAR OF 2018

Harry Styles

GAME CHANGER OF 2018

Serena Williams

POP PODCAST OF 2018

“Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad. The Herald