Danai earmarked for another blockbuster

By Bruce Ndlovu

After impressing in her role as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Danai Gurira could be set for another role in another blockbuster, with a role in Amazon hit animated series Invincible in the offing.

Invincible is an adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. The series managed to win over critics and fans because of the unflattering portrayal of superheroes, with graphic, bone-chilling violent scenes that tested the limits of audiences.

In May, Invincible reigned supreme on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation website, where it was the most popular certified series on the famous review aggregate website with a score of 98% by a total of 56 top critics reviews. Invincible also holds an audience score of 91%, further proving the show’s popularity between both the fans and the critics.

Given its high billing, the series has been subsequently renewed for two more seasons.

As anticipation for the next installment of the series grows, the show’s creator Robert Kirkman said hopes to reunite former Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Gurira in future seasons of his superhero series. Lincoln and Gurira, who played partners Rick Grimes and Michonne before their respective exits in Seasons 9 and 10 of the AMC zombie drama, would join a cast led by their former Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun as the voice of 17-year-old costumed crime-fighter Mark Grayson.

The series also reunites current Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, and Ross Marquand with former cast members Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

“I can’t say [who I would cast them as] because hopefully that will happen at some point. I wouldn’t want to spoil it. But you know, there are ideas,” Kirkman said of Lincoln and Gurira during a Question and Answer. “If we end up going multiple seasons on Invincible, hopefully every actor from Walking Dead and [Kirkman’s live-action Cinemax series] Outcast will get to appear.”

Kirkman continued: “I’m very excited about bringing people back to work with me because I miss people that have left various shows and things, so hopefully there will be a lot of familiar voices that will be cropping up in Invincible for many years to come — including, hopefully, eventually, Andy Lincoln and Danai Gurira.”

Gurira is still set to feature in the next instalment of the Black Panther blockbuster, which comes after the death of star Chadwick Boseman. Although the exact plot details for the sequel haven’t yet been announced, it seems that the next visit to Wakanda will see more time spent with a range of characters while exploring the “mythology” of Wakanda more deeply.

The film is tentatively set to be released in July next year. The Sunday News