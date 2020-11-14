Danai Gurira to portray iconic US presidential candidate in new film

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimbabwe’s Black Panther and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is fast becoming one of the most headhunted stars in Hollywood as she is set to feature in new movies and films.

Michonne (played by Danai Gurira) might have departed in the last season of The Walking Dead but she continues to make giant strides in the showbiz industry.

She has been lined up in yet another upcoming US historical drama. Gurira is now confirmed to be playing the role of politician Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming drama, Fighting Shirley Chisholm.

In the new film Gurira portrays the character of the first African American woman to be elected into the United States Congress then details Chisholm’s run for presidency in 1972.

The historic drama will not give an overview of the US icon’s career. The drama is rather a snapshot of the trailblazing politician’s defining moments on the State’s political stage.

Chisholm had groundbreaking moments when she attempted to gain enough delegates to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Originally the movie was intended to be released for Amazon in 2018. At the moment it is unclear whether Fighting Shirley Chisholm will be released in cinemas or on streaming services.

Meanwhile Danai is expected to reprise her Black Panther role as Doraminaje warrior Okoye in an upcoming Marvel’s Sequel.

The passing of Chadwick Boseman has shutdown rays of hope for a sequel to Black Panther, though Danai continues playing important roles in Avengers crossovers. Nehanda Radio