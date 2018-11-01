Baba Harare to stage maiden family gig

It will be an exciting family day when man-of-the-moment Baba Harare shares the stage with Juntal at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza on Sunday.

It will be Baba Harare’s first big family show since his song “The Reason Why” – popularly known as “Heti Dzemurara” – became a hit.

He will go for the big show joining hands with Juntal who is slowly making his way up the ladder of music popularity with his contemporary beat that is spiced with rhumba vibes. Popularly known for the song “Mutupo”, Juntal released his new album titled “Kwatakabva” a few weeks ago.

He will be taking the new release to fans to music lovers to expand his fan base.

But it is Baba Harare’s “Heti Dzemurara” that will obviously be the song of the day. The song has also proved popular with children because of its sing-along chorus. The afternoon show will give families a time to have fun together.

Baba Harare’s manageress Filda Muchabaiwa said they want to entertain families with many good songs besides “Heti Dzemurara”.

“We have many good songs that will give families a good time. Many people just know ‘Heti Dzemurara’, but we have other tracks that have left lasting impressions at shows. We urge people to come in their numbers and enjoy the best of music from Baba Harare. Of course, ‘Heti Dzemurara’ is likely to be the song of the day and we will do it in a special way,” said Muchabaiwa.

Tanza Centre has hosted big shows and its spacious area has made it popular with many music lovers. The Herald