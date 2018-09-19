Models at Magaya Prayer Mountain

This comes after the charismatic preacher and founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries hosted the 21 models vying for MTZ contest at his Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls for “free”.

The MTZ final event is scheduled for September 22 at Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo.

Sibusisiwe Dube Muleya, the chairperson of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant, told the Daily News that girls went to Magaya as part of the boot camp experience.

“Events and proceedings seem to be jellying and we are really looking to the final pageant on Saturday.

“Miss Tourism boot camp is underway. 21 bevy of beauties started boot camp in Harare. On September 12, a glitzy sashing ceremony and Miss Talent show was done at the hotel,” Dube-Muleya said.

“It surely has been a boot camp with a difference, the girls were taken to the prayer mountain where they were given time to meditate and connect with God.”

After staying at Yadah Hotel, the girls toured some resorts areas, including Masvingo and Victoria Falls among others.

“As part of promoting domestic tourism, the girls were then taken to Masvingo where they stayed for two nights, and had the opportunity to visit and view the Great Zimbabwe monuments. They also toured Victoria Falls.” Daily News.