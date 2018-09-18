Cholera threatens major showbiz events

By Kundai Marunya

Major entertainment events scheduled for the coming weeks may have to be postponed or cancelled as the cholera outbreak which has already claimed 30 lives rages on.

The disease has already infected around 4 000 people, with more cases being reported every day. It has left promoters debating whether to go on with their events, postpone, or cancel altogether.

This coming weekend Harare is scheduled to host top South African acts, Caspper Nyovest and Prince KB who are billed to perform with local musicians Takura, Ex-Q, Jah Signal and Freeman among others.

Blessing Bero, from the event promoters, Events Evolution said they will meet and deliberate on whether they will go forward with the show.

“We will inform the public after meeting. By tomorrow morning (today) we will have official communication released on social media and announced on radio through our communication department,” said Bero.

When Cassper Nyovest came last year, he packed up the same venue where he will be performing on Saturday, Glamis Arena, a situation which will be problematic in the wake of the epidemic.

On the first weekend of October there is also the Jacaranda Festival while the improved Jibilika Festival will also take place in the coming weeks, around the same time as the Dreamstar finals.

“We are watching the developments closely and hoping the situation is contained soon. However if the outbreak remains a risk to public gatherings we will definitely make contingency plans.

“There are a few possibilities we are considering, hosting only two key elements of the festival that is Rivalskool battle and the dance theatre event since they have guests already confirmed.

“We could host the rest in December as we mark world Aids day. Another option is to move the festival to a cholera free zone like Mutare,” said Jibilika director Plot Mhako.

Also in October is the Harare International Carnival which draws thousands around the country and a vast number of international participants.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) are optimistic that by the time the carnival comes cholera would have been eradicated.

“We have faith in the Ministry of Health, and I’m sure by the time we host the carnival, cholera would have been completely eradicated,” said ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke. The Herald